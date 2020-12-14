Art Briles resigns as head football coach, athletic director at Mount Vernon

The announcement was made Monday morning on the Mount Vernon ISD Facebook page.

Art Briles has resigned as the head football coach at Mount Vernon High School following the team's 24-17 loss to Jim Ned in the UIL 3A Division I state semifinals.

The announcement was made Monday morning.

"After coach 42 games of football from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers," Briles' resignation read.

Briles was hired by Mount Vernon in May 2019 on a two-year contract.

Before the hire, Briles was coaching Guelfi Fierenze, an American football team in Florence, Italy. He was previously fired from the head football coaching job at Baylor on May 26, 2016, in wake of the program's sexual assault scandal.

