Art exhibit celebrates Gregg County's 150th birthday

The Flora & Fauna exhibit features the work of 43 local artists and will be on display until Dec. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — A collaboration between Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview and the Longview Museum of Fine Art is helping Gregg County celebrate its 150th anniversary by showcasing area flora and fauna in works created by local artists.

The two organizations teamed late last year to launch the Healing Garden Art Museum inside Christus Good Shepherd to promote art and healing with rotating exhibits of pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.

During remarks at a Thursday ceremony to unveil the 150th anniversary exhibit, LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek, Christus Good Shepherd President and CEO Todd Hancock and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt extolled the virtues of public art, its healing effects and its importance to civil societies.