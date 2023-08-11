Art exhibit collaboration brings health and art together

“Without an appreciation of art, we cannot have an appreciation of the healthcare sciences and together they reinforce one another,” said Kirk Calhoun.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler invited the community to a reception Tuesday night to celebrate a new art exhibit on display at the UT Tyler W.T. Brookshire Hall.

This ‘pArtnership’ with Art Connection via Valerosa, LLC and the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy showcased paintings by local artists installed by the Tyler Museum of Art. Attendees walked around talking to artists about their work.

“Without an appreciation of art, we cannot have an appreciation of the healthcare sciences and together they reinforce one another,” UT Tyler president Kirk Calhoun said in his speech to guests.