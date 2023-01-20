Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK

An artist in Longview wanted to represent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through his sidewalk art, but said he was met by an act of racism.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away.

"There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being so close to Martin Luther King Day, it felt really disrespectful," Lakey Hinson said.

Lakey Hinson decided to express his feelings about Dr. King the best way he knows how, through art.

Shortly after, Hinson said a small crowd gathered around him, washing away his art work, but that didn't stop Hinson. He continued to write, despite the harassment.

Hinson shared his experience on social media and the community came together to support him.

"If more of us regular people would just speak up even when it's a little bit uncomfortable. It would give other people bravery to stand up," Hinson said.