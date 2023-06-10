City of Longview showcases creativity with October ArtWalk

The next ArtWalk will be Dec. 5, just in time for some holiday shopping!

LONGVIEW, Texas — Thursday marked a perfect evening for some local art and music in Downtown Longview for their third ArtWalk of the year!

The Hallsville High School drumline joined in on the fun as they got to be part of the ArtWalk along with the Longview High School Choir.

The choir has been invited to perform in Normandy. This is the first time a local school was involved with music for the event.

"ArtWalk is a free event that has been around for 15 years ago. It started as a way to pair local artist and downtown businesses in an effort to drive people to downtown to experience our local art scene and our downtown businesses, we have great businesses in Downtown Longview," said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos.