East Texans find ways to stay cool in the summer heat

TYLER, Texas — The first week of summer has many East Texans drenched as temperatures continue to rise. But despite the excessive heat, it's not stopping them from enjoying the outdoors.

Whether it's out fishing on the lake or taking a splash at Faulkner Park Splashpad.

"It's a pretty warm day, so we're here at the splash pad to cool off, drinking lots of coconut water and eating certain drinks and foods to keep us cool," said Oregon resident, Jill Nelson.

While hydration is vital, many folks are taking advantage of adding another layer of SPF while out in the sun's harmful rays.

"No one likes to get a sunburn, Nelson said. "My kids are wearing sunscreen, sun shirts and hats and taking moments to cool off."

Those moments can include time in the shade or the ice cream shop at one of Tyler's popular ice cream trucks, Kona Ice. It serves shaved ice cream and offers multiple flavors for people to choose from.

"We get a lot of calls around this time of year to bring our truck people are hot," said owner of Kona Ice of Tyler, Justin Hargrove. "We get a lot of calls from corporate businesses because folks are trying to treat their employees when it's hot this time of year. You can never go wrong with a snowcone to cool down in the summertime."

Every dollar collected at either Kona Ice truck location is given towards a greater cause.