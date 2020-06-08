Program helps East Texans who are struggling to pay electricity bill due to COVID-19

The Public Utilities Commission is offering assistance to people through the end of August.

TYLER, Texas — It's common for the electric bill in August to be a little higher than normal, but what if you can't make your payment?

"Once the the retail electric provider tells us they're at a point of no return that we can turn it off pretty quickly," Charles Hill, Region Customer Operations Manger for Oncor, said.

While Oncor is not an electricity provider, they are the company that lays the infrastructure for your electricity and is in charge of turning your power on and off.

"We serve about 409 communities throughout North Central and North and Northeast Texas," Hill said.

Oncor is working with the Public Utilities Commission to provide people in need with a bit of relief during the pandemic through the Texas COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program.

"You can go to the public utilities website or to your retail electric provider, whoever you buy electricity from, tell them that your life has been affected by COVID," Hill said. "You've lost your job or your income is down. They will ask for some proof documentation of that and they will defer your payments and also give you some relief in making those payments."

All you have to do, is provide your name and address and they'll help you out, even if you've already received a disconnection notice.

"Usually the the electric providers give you several days, even weeks notice prior to shut off," Hill said.

The program is scheduled to end on August 31, however, Hill says they're working with the commission to extend that date.

"We have over 50,000 customers that have signed up for it and are making deferred payments. So it's a good program and we we hope it continues," Hill said.