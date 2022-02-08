Assistant Chief Jacks' career celebrated with retirement ceremony with Tyler PD

On Aug. 5 at 3 p.m., the TPD held a retirement ceremony for Assistant Chief Jacks to honor his career with the force.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached does not relate to the story.

The Tyler Police Department is celebrating the retirement of Assistant Chief Jacks today.

On Aug. 5 at 3 p.m., the TPD held a retirement ceremony for Assistant Chief Jacks to honor his career with the force. The ceremony took place at the station, located at 711 W. Ferguson St.

Before joining the TPD in 1993, Jacks received his Associates Degree from Kilgore College in 1991 and Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree from Midwestern State University in 2013, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Furthermore, Jacks is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas/Leadership Command College, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, 259 session.

When Jacks began his career with TPD in 1993, he worked in the Patrol, Tactical, and Administrative divisions within the department. Before his promotion to sergeant in 2001, Jacks worked as a patrol officer; bicycle patrol officer; and as a youth crimes investigator.

As sergeant, Jacks performed duties within the Patrol, Training and Crimes Against Persons Unit. When Jacks was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, he was assigned to the Patrol division as shift commander. Additionally, Jacks acted as a member of the TPD's SWAT Team from 1995 to 2015, where he served as a team leader and commander of the sniper team.

In 2005, Jacks received the East Texas Peace Officers Association Outstanding Peace Officer Award. Later in 2012, he was recognized as the TPD Supervisor of the Year.