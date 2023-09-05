1 dead after wreck on Toll 49 at Highway 31 West in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened on Toll 49 at Highway 31 West. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital in Tyler, and the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route while DPS troopers investigate. North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority is diverting traffic.
