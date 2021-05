The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TYLER, Texas — At least one person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Highway 155 S. and Loop 323 in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, the crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. and involved three vehicles.

Police have shut down all westbound on Loop 323 from HWY 155 S. to Spur 364. Authorities will be in the roadway directing traffic and investigating the wreck.