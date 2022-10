Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning.

Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.

The Longview News-Journal reports the driver of the vehicle remained on scene to speak with authorities.