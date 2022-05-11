x
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the total number of tornadoes, their strength and path lengths.

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4.

According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the total number of tornadoes, their strength and path lengths.

CBS19 will update this article with more information when it's available. 

