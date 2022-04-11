x
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night

Officials are still investigating and the number could rise.

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening.

According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County.

The NWS says preliminary survey results indicate an EF-2 tornado with winds speeds up to 115 MPH slammed Athens.

The NWS is still conducting storm surveys and the number of confirmed twisters could rise in the coming days.

