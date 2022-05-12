Motorcycle ride to Athena Strand’s elementary school raises thousands of dollars for family

The ride raised $8,775, according to organizer Francis Chamberlin.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of motorcyclists traveled from Azel to Paradise Monday afternoon to honor Athena Strand and raise money for her family.

The ride raised $8,775, according to organizer Francis Chamberlin.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Chamberlin told WFAA.

“She was young. She still had her life ahead of her. And now she’s gone.”

On Friday night, Wise County officials gave the heartbreaking update that 7-year-old Strand, who had been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 30 and had an AMBER Alert issued on the morning of Dec. 1, was found dead less than 10 miles from her home.

Officials said a 31-year-old contracted FedEx truck driver was responsible for her death.

Chamberlin said Monday's event came together in a single day. He received comments on Facebook from thousands of people across the country eager to help.

“I hope it touches [her family members’] hearts,” he said in tears.

The bikers wore pink, as did thousands of people across the country, in Athena’s honor.

The ride ended in front of Paradise Elementary School, where Athena was a student.

Students, all dressed in pink, lined up on the playground and waved to the motorcyclists as they passed by.

“There’s no reason, no rhyme, anything like this should ever happen,” rider Bubba Anders said.

“I think about this every day.”

Sherri Mahar also biked the 20-mile route.

“Losing your child's got to be the worst thing in the world...so for that little girl to have that happen is just devastating,” she said.