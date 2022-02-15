Athens Masonic Lodge #165 hosted Carter BloodCare and had the highest blood donation

49 units constituted the highest total the Masons have garnered at any of their blood drives.

ATHENS, Texas — Athens Masonic Lodge #165 hosted Carter BloodCare for a blood drive at the Lodge on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Blood supplies in East Texas is severely low at the moment.

Although the morning was very cold with rain and snow, it didn't stop Athens citizens from showing up to donate their blood. 49 units of blood were collected at the end of the day.

The 49 units constituted the highest total the Masons have garnered at any of their blood drives. And, the 49 units gives the Masons a total of over 500 units collected since they started their blood drives six years ago.

The donated blood will be dedicated to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.

Brothers Marcus Echart, Austin Pogue and Corbin Pogue cooked up breakfast burritos in the morning, and slider burgers in the afternoon for those showing up to donate.

"The support of the Athens community was awesome," said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “We didn’t know what to expect with the weather, but the people of Athens turned out.”