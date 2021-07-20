Athens city council approves plan to build memorial hall honoring segregated schools

The council approved the request unanimously.

ATHENS, Texas — The Athens City Council approved a plan to build a memorial wall honoring Black students who had to attend segregated schools in the town.

On July 12, the city council approved a resolution to build the wall at O.D. Baggett Park to recognize students who attended Blackshear, Fisher and Bishop Heights schools in Athens.

The group, Building Athens Together, is advocating for the memorial wall, the city of Athens said.

The council approved the request unanimously. Mayor Toni Garrard Clay said the city of Athens appreciates the effort Building Athens Together is putting into the memorial.