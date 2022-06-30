Athens firefighters recognized for saving elderly woman trapped in house fire

The team of firefighters used an advanced firefighting procedure known as Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Texas — Four Athens firefighters were recognized Monday night for saving an elderly woman who was trapped in a house fire last month.

Firefighter Jonathan Surlet, Fire Driver Jeremy Heddin, and Lt. Jeremy Glover received life-saving awards, while Capt. Chad Burks received a distinguished service award, according to the city of Athens.

"These firefighters represent the best traditions of the fire service," Fire Chief Russell Marshall told the Athens City Council Monday night.

The fire department responded to a house fire on Charlie Street June 6 and firefighters were told an elderly woman was trapped inside a bedroom between the fire and an exit. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming out of the house.

Surlet went into the bedroom window with help from Glover and Heddin, and Surlet found the woman. He was able to get her to the window and passed her to Glover and Heddin, the city of Athens said.

After getting her outside of the house, she was treated by EMS and transported to a local hospital.

The team of firefighters used an advanced firefighting procedure known as Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search. Burks conducted the training for that technique in May.