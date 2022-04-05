Athens man sentenced to 50 years for killing estranged girlfriend

Ashley Koonce was a mother of three children, according to the Athens Police Department.

ATHENS, Texas — An Athens man convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Dameon Tarrel Williams, 31, was found guilty of murder Monday in connection with the death of Ashley Nicole Koonce, 27, of Athens, in February 2020.

A jury then sentenced Williams to 50 years in prison. He will receive 773 days of credit for time served in the Henderson County Jail, according to online court records.

Koonce was found dead on Feb. 22, 2020 with multiple gun shot wounds in the front yard of a residence in the 1600 block of County Road 3722 in Athens. Koonce was a mother of three children, according to the Athens Police Department.