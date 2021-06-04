Athens mayor resigns after soliciting minors arrest

ATHENS, Texas — Athens Mayor James “Monte” Montgomery resigned today, a day after being charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct.
Athens officials said they will appoint an interim mayor within the month.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division confirmed a Tyler Morning Telegraph report that Montgomery was arrested as part of an undercover sting.
Three other area men also face similar charges.
