Athens mayor resigns after soliciting minors arrest

The City of Athens has reported the vacancy will be filled within 30 days.

ATHENS, Texas — Athens Mayor James “Monte” Montgomery resigned today, a day after being charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct.

Athens officials said they will appoint an interim mayor within the month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division confirmed a Tyler Morning Telegraph report that Montgomery was arrested as part of an undercover sting.

Three other area men also face similar charges.