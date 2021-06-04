Athens Mayor resigns following charge for the online solicitation of a minor

The Mayor and three other men were arrested once they arrived at a set location. The men thought they were in contact with minors but were talking with investigators

ATHENS, Texas — Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery has resigned following his arrest and charge for the online solicitation of a minor.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Athens released a new statement that says:

Monte Montgomery submitted his resignation as mayor of Athens Friday, June 4, "effective immediately."

According to the City Charter, as stated in Section 3: “Any vacancy or vacancies occurring in the city council shall be filled by appointment of a majority vote of the remaining city council within thirty (30) days, which person or persons so appointed shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term for the place or places to which such appointment shall be made.”

"We continue to be shocked and grieved by the developments of the past 24 hours," the post continued. "Our primary responsibility is to the citizens of Athens and the betterment of our community."

"These were individuals who engaged with who they thought to be minor children online, one on one discussions in a chat," Sergeant Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Montgomery is one of four men arrested Wednesday and Thursday with the same charge.

"The only connection that these four individuals have is their attempt to lure children into a sexual relationship," Dark said.