Athens Police make arrest in connection to ATM robbery

ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department has made an arrest in an ATM robbery that occurred Monday December 14 at the Vera Bank ATM located on East Tyler Street.

According to the department, 28-year-old Rudy R. Jimenez, of Athens, was brought in for question after detectives received information that led to him.

During the interview, Jimenez admitted to committing the robbery.

A probable cause affidavit was prepared and submitted to 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee, who issued warrants for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the department.

Jimenez turned himself in without incident and was transported to the Henderson County Jail.