Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood

A security video from Saturday morning showed the man pretended to be a salesperson and stole a package from the steps of a house.

ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home.

Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.

