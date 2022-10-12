Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood

ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home.
Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.
A security video from Saturday morning shows the man pretended to be a salesperson and stole a package from the steps of a house, according to police.
Those who have information about the alleged theft are encouraged to call the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454.