The Athens Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the City of Athens, 24-year-old Isheana Collins was last seen June 6, around 1:20 p.m., at the Shell service station at the intersection of U.S. 175 West and State Highway 31 West in Athens.

Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wesley Hoover at 903-675-5454.