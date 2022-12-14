Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch

How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season.

ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe.

It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.

These types of crimes go up during the holiday season Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

According to Hillhouse, the Ring doorbell cameras are excellent, and you know if you see someone at your place who picks up a package you can notify law enforcement immediately.

Videos like the Ring camera footage assist law enforcement, so your packages don’t end up under someone else’s Christmas tree.

"Being able to identify different suspect though social media and these videos come in handy," Hillhouse said.

"It’s always best to try to be home when you receive package if you know it’s going to be delivered on a certain day or time and if you can’t pick it up you can always have your neighbors pick it up for you." Sheriff Hillhouse said.

Before you think about being this guy, Sheriff Hillhouse says this, "It’s going to be a theft charge, but it all depends on how much and the value of what was stolen, so it all depends, but a lot of them are going to be felony offenses."