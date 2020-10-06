JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A 25-year-old Athens woman faces murder and aggravated assault charges after police say she killed a woman's unborn child.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the incident happened on Feb. 16 at a Whataburger restaurant in the 600 block Jackson Street.

The arrest warrant affidavit states Keiuna Roshell Paul backed her Chevrolet Malibu and hit the victim, Lynnquesha Menefee, and two other vehicles. She suffered two broken legs among other injuries as a result of being hit by the Malibu. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Menefee's unborn child died as a result of the crash.

The affidavit says Paul admitted to being intoxicated during the incident.

Paul was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $120,000.