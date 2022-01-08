Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters

Atlanta Independent School District says they will offer counseling to students and staff at every campus.

ATLANTA, Texas — According to authorities the bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas.

Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.

Law enforcement deployed a K-9 unit and found one of the child’s shoes along with footprints in the surrounding mud. A dive team was then called in to search the pond.

The girls' bodies were recovered around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

CBS19 also learned that all three sisters attended Atlanta Primary School.

The school district said in a statement that they extend their sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family, while also keeping them in their prayers.

Superintendent Jason Harris said in a statement, "As our community copes with this tremendous loss, we have made counseling services available to students and staff at each campus and encourage those who need support to reach out for assistance."

CBS19 reached out to sheriff Larry Rowe who was not available for comment.

Chief deputy Rex Bloodworth said everything has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. Any new information will be coming from them.