COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — This morning forecasters from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Associated (NOAA), released an updated forecast for the 2018 hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. Conditions have changed since the initial forecast in May and forecasters are now predicting a less active hurricane season in the Atlantic. There is now a 60% chance for a below normal season (this was 25% in May), a 30% chance for a near-normal season, and a 10% chance for an above normal season (down from 35% in May).

Forecasters are now predicting between 9 to 13 named storms, 4 to 7 hurricanes, and 0 to 2 major hurricanes. This includes the 4 named storms that we have already seen in 2018. Forecasters took into account things such as a likely strengthening El Nino (forecast at 70% likely to develop), below normal sea surface temps in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, drier air aloft, current season activity, and increased wind shear. All these factors combine to lower the potential for tropical development in the Atlantic Basin.

2018 Atlantic Basin storm names/names used so far.

NOAA continues to urge the public not to let their guard down as we are currently entering the height of hurricane season. Dr. Gerry Bell, Ph.D., was quoted as saying “There are still more storms to come – the hurricane season is far from being over. We urge continued preparedness and vigilance,” Dr. Bell is the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

As hurricane season continues, you can count on the meteorologists at CBS 19 to have you covered! We will always have the latest on-air, online, and on our social media pages. When the weather turns, you can always turn to CBS 19. East Texas, we've got you covered!

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX