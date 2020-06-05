TYLER, Texas — Atria Copeland Assisted Living Facility had a special celebration for one of its residents Tuesday.

In May 1925, President Calvin Coolidge hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a Jewish Community Center in Washington D.C., John Scopes, a science teacher in Dayton, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of teaching evolution, and Glenn Wright of the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled off one of only 15 unassisted triple plays in modern baseball history.

On May 5, 1925, Helen Mitchell was born. Her ongoing joke was her birthday was the solution to a math problem: 5 x 5 = 25.

Mitchell graduated from high school at only 16 years old. She went on to beat breast cancer and make a name for herself as a cake decorator.

Now days, she spends her time gardening, cooking and socializing with her friends.

Atria Copeland

To celebrate a life well-lived, Atria Copeland Assisted Living Facility hosted a special birthday party for Mitchell. She sat outside on the the facility's lawn as people drive by to wish her a happy birthday.

By all accounts, it appears Mitchell had a wonderful time celebrating her 95th birthday.

Atria Copeland