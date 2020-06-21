LONGVIEW, Texas — A group of friends gathered Friday evening at a Juneteenth event in downtown Longview to learn more about a holiday they say they were not taught in school.

“We should learn about it in school,” said Keira Keys, 16. “It’s our education. We learn about everything else but that. We learn about other people’s cultures except ours.”

Juneteenth commemorates the day — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.

