East Texas lawyer arrested for alleged financial crimes

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas attorney was arrested in Rusk County for reported financial criminal activity.

According to Rusk County judicial records, Joe Edward Shumate was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 4, by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested on the following charges:

Misapplication of fiduciary property >= $300,000

Theft of property >= $300,000

Shumate was released on $50,000 bond.