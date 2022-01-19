Prominent East Texas attorney Jose Sanchez to run for Longview City Council

LONGVIEW, Texas — A well known Longview attorney has thrown his hat in the ring for a seat on the Longview City Council.
On Wednesday, Jose Sanchez, 46, announced his candidacy for the Dist. 5 seat.
"I want to serve and be a voice of the community that has given so much to me," Sanchez said. "This is the ultimate way to show my love and desire to make a difference. As an advocate for my clients as an attorney for 20 years, I fight every day to make sure that the voice of my client is heard, and I fight aggressively until the end for justice. My experience in life, education, professional career, small business owner and community involvement has provided the pathway to serve the residents of District 5 as their City Councilman."
Sanchez has lived in Dist. 5 since he was 5-years-old when he attended Spring Hill ISD.
"I graduated from the best universities in the country and have been fortunate to travel the world," Sanchez said. "In my 46 years of life, I have been blessed by our creator and loved and supported unconditionally by my family, friends, teachers, coaches, colleagues, clients, community and even strangers. I am who I am because of them. District 5 is home. I am grateful to the prior councilmen for all their hard work and dedication to the district. I am appreciative of the close friends and supporters who live or have an interest in the District that are ready to support my election. I am honored that these supporters and many more who will be beside me as we walk the growing District and talk to the residents. We will share our ideas and common-sense solutions to issues residents want addressed. I love District 5 and I will work hard to make it and the City of Longview better for all."