Prominent East Texas attorney Jose Sanchez to run for Longview City Council

"I want to serve and be a voice of the community that has given so much to me," Sanchez said. "This is the ultimate way to show my love and desire to make a difference. As an advocate for my clients as an attorney for 20 years, I fight every day to make sure that the voice of my client is heard, and I fight aggressively until the end for justice. My experience in life, education, professional career, small business owner and community involvement has provided the pathway to serve the residents of District 5 as their City Councilman."

"I graduated from the best universities in the country and have been fortunate to travel the world," Sanchez said. "In my 46 years of life, I have been blessed by our creator and loved and supported unconditionally by my family, friends, teachers, coaches, colleagues, clients, community and even strangers. I am who I am because of them. District 5 is home. I am grateful to the prior councilmen for all their hard work and dedication to the district. I am appreciative of the close friends and supporters who live or have an interest in the District that are ready to support my election. I am honored that these supporters and many more who will be beside me as we walk the growing District and talk to the residents. We will share our ideas and common-sense solutions to issues residents want addressed. I love District 5 and I will work hard to make it and the City of Longview better for all."