Attorney of former Tyler nurse who killed four patients arrested on prostitution charge

A lawyer who served on the defense team for an ex-Tyler nurse sentenced to death for killing four patients was arrested on a prostitution charge.

TYLER, Texas — A lawyer who served on the defense team for a former Tyler nurse sentenced to death for killing four patients was arrested on a prostitution charge.

Phillip Wayne Hayes, 48, of Dallas, was charged with solicitation of prostitution Friday and released the same day on a $2,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.

The online jail records show the offense Hayes is accused of committing occurred on Oct. 26. A photo of Hayes' face was posted alongside the charge.

CBS19 reached out to the Smith County District Attorney's Office regarding the arrest.

"The Smith County District Attorney's Office is aware of the allegations against Mr. Hayes," said DA Jacob Putman. "We cannot comment on the allegations at this time."

Hayes along with Douglas Parks worked on William George Davis' defense team in the capital murder case, which ended Oct. 27 when Davis was ultimately sentenced to death for injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.