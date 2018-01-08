TYLER — Jack O' Diamonds Car Dealership in Tyler is looking for the people responsible for stealing one of their cars.

Last Thursday a man pretended to be a customer and asked to look at their Black Audi A5. When the dealer brought the keys the man sat in the car and requested the keys to another car.

He switched the keys with a dummy key and gave it back to the dealer. The next morning, he drove off with the vehicle.

The dealership's used car manager Caleb Jones says they are now looking at ways to prevent this from happening again.

Jones says the car is insured but he still wants the car back. If you have seen a Black Audi A5 with Jack O' Diamonds inserts in the front and back you're asked to call Tyler Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 KYTX