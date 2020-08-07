Audrey Spanko challenges Sen. Bryan Hughes to 3 debates in East Texas

The debate locations Spanko has proposed are Longview, Tyler and Paris.

TYLER, Texas — Audrey Spanko, the Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate District 1 seat in East Texas, has challenged incumbent Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes to three debates in October.

Spanko has proposed the following locations and topics:

A debate Longview on public education

A debate in Tyler on rural health care and Texas’ coronavirus response

A debate in Paris on jobs and wages

Spanko says she suggested a public education debate in Longview in light of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently approving Longview ISD's districtwide charter status application.

Sen. Hughes, a Mineola native and Baylor Law School graduate, has served in the Texas legislature since 2003. He served in the Texas House of Representatives until 2017, when he was elected to the Texas Senate.

Spanko is a graduate of the University of Texas where she received two degrees in social work. Over the last decade, she's worked for nonprofits, healthcare facilities and the Department of Family and Protective Services.