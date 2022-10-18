Austin Bank receives honor for its 14th consecutive year

The complete list of winners of the Best Companies program can be found at TxBiz.org.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Austin Bank was recognized and honored as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" for the year of 2022 at the Best Companies Gala on Oct. 6.

This is the 14th year the company has received this award and it was presented by the Texas Association of Business and fellow sponsors in Austin.

“Austin Bank is especially proud to receive this honor because it came from the input of our employees,” said Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board. “Our employees are the face of Austin Bank not only within the Bank, going the extra mile to serve our customers, but also out in our communities helping others."

The Best Companies program is run by the Workforce Research Group, a firm that conducts research of employers and employees to see who are the best employers in a specific market.

With this honor in particular, it was open to public and private organizations. To be eligible, companies must have a facility in Texas and have 15 employees in the state. Company rankings are based on employee feedback and employer assessments.

"To support our employees and their vital contributions, it is our goal to provide the best possible workplace environment,” said Austin. “Every employee is encouraged to continue learning and developing their career; and to become involved in their local community in order to make the best place to work also the best to live and the best place to bank.”

Austin Bank is currently ranked #11 in the large sized company category and serves families and businesses in 26 cities across East Texas