Two Austin Community College campuses get all-clear after bomb threat

Both the South Austin and Round Rock campuses were evacuated earlier.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community College District evacuated two campuses on Thursday due to bomb threats.

As of 2:34 p.m., both the ACC Round Rock and the South Austin campuses were being evacuated.

At 2:50 p.m., officers were continuing to investigate the reports. 

Shortly after 4 p.m., officials said that the South Austin campus was given the all-clear and was back open but that the Round Rock campus would likely remain closed for the rest of the day. Soon after, police and fire crews left the Round Rock campus, giving the all-clear. 

Officials searched all campus buildings and no devices were found, ACC said. 

The South Austin location resumed operations around 3:50 p.m. after officers completed their search while the Round Rock campus search was completed around 4:25 p.m.

ACC said via its website that all classes and activities at the Round Rock campus were canceled for the day and they will reopen during normal hours on Friday. All other campuses are still operating on normal schedules. 

The district will continue to provide updates on its website, Facebook and Twitter. Check back for updates.

