TYLER — The Tyler Police Department identified the man who was found dead behind a local gas station as 50-year-old Gregory Jock.

His body was found body was found on Friday behind the Valero Gas Station at E. Front Street and SSE Loop 323.

Police do not suspect foul play, but his body has been sent for an autopsy.

