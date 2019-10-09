PRICE, Texas — The Carlisle Independent School District was made aware of an alleged “hit list” by one of its students on Monday.

According to Superintendent Mike Payne, law enforcement was immediately contacted and the student, who is a freshman at the high school, was questioned.

Payne says the student did receive disciplinary action and has been removed from campus.

Carlisle ISD says they will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will continue to take strong disciplinary action and involve law enforcement.

Payne says the district does take these threats very seriously, “if you play a prank it will cost you.”

The district advises parents and guardians to speak with their child and encourage them to report anything they see or hear concerning school safety.



