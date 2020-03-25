GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was pulled from the Sabine River on Wednesday morning.

According to the GCSO, dispatch received a call just after 8:45 a.m. in regards to the body.

When officials arrived on scene, they found the body near the Highway 149 boat ramp in Lakeport.

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Robbie Cox.

Officials are waiting for positive identification and next of kin notification, as well as a possible cause of death.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.