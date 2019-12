GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in Gregg County.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, the homicide happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2087.

There is one suspect in custody. The scene is no longer active at this time.

Details are limited at this time.