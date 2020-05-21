UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County Investigators and U.S. Postal Inspectors out of the Ft. Worth Office are investigating theft from mailboxes in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Dalton Shane Brewer, 24, of Hallsville, was arrested on May 15 in Longview and later transferred to the Upshur County Jail. He was charged with fraudulent use/ possession of identifying information greater than 50, meaning more than 50 victims of this crime.

U.S. Postal Inspectors are in the process of notifying known victims of this offense.

Upshur County Investigators have identified incidents of fraudulent bank accounts being opened as a result of information obtained from mailboxes by the suspect.

The sheriff's office says the investigation began after observing persons in a vehicle tampering with mailboxes. Officials discovered that it was not the mail carrier and it was not a car associated with the area.

Other charges are possible as a result of this case as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Postal Inspectors Service.