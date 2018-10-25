SMITH COUNTY — Officers from the Tyler Police Department are looking for multiple suspects involved in two burglaries, including one that happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Woody Weaver Pharmacy on 2726 W. Gentry.

According to TPD, units were called to the scene and officers determined that multiple suspects forced their way inside the business and entered it.

Authorities said they were seen by surveillance cameras clearing shelves of bottles of pills and putting them into a bags.

Police also noted that a similar burglary happened on September 21, 2018 in Mineola.

Authorities are asking all local area pharmacies to keep an eye out for anyone that may be acting suspicious and double check their security measures at their business.

Police also ask that locals who are out in the early morning hours to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity in and around a pharmacy.

