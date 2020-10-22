Authorities recover drowning victim from Lake Sam Rayburn

This story is developing.

LUFKIN, Texas — A drowning victim on Lake Sam Rayburn in southern Angelina County has been recovered, according to Captain Eric Collins with the Texas Game Wardens Office.

Collins says the victim has not yet been identified.

Around 10:20 a.m., a 26-year-old male was reported missing after falling out of a boat while in the Cassels-Boykin Marina.

According to Collins, a witness reported seeing the boat driving in circles which notified them of the man's disappearance.

Local law enforcement has been unable to locate him as of now, Angelina County Sheriff's Department Cpt. Alton Lenderman reports.

The Nacogdoches Dive Team, game warden, fire department and Angelina County sheriff are on the scene.

