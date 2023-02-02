Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring

Donovan Meynard Williams lives in Precinct 4 off of County Road 31 East. He drives a red Chevrolet Colorado with a Texas license plate LCN0550.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring.

Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.

Williams, who is 5'11",weighs 210 pounds and has brown eyes, is on the run, has been known to evade police and he is known to have violent tendencies, according to the constable's office.

He lives in Precinct 4 off of County Road 31 East. Williams drives a red Chevrolet Colorado with a Texas license plate LCN0550, the constable's office said.