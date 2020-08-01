The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is searching for a missing 3-year old child.

According to DFPS, Cash Rider has not been seen since January 3 in the Tyler-area.

He is believed to be either with his mother, 50-year-old Sharlanda McCoy, or his father, 38-year-old Lee Rider.

DFPS says Child Protective Services was granted custody of Cash on January 3.

If you have any information on Rider's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at (903) 595-4841.