PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the location of a runaway teen.

According to the PCSO, Levi Harrington, was last seen on June 20, by his guardians.

Harrington stands 5'9" and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts, please contact the PCSO at 903-693-0333.