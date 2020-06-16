LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a three people, including a child, in May.

According to Lufkin Crime Stoppers, witnesses claim Anthony Ray Coutee fired at two men and a 9-year-old girl on May 30 on North Avenue. None of the three were shot.

When officers arrived of the scene, they found .40 caliber casings.

There is a warrant for Coutee's arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. You can also submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or use Crime Stoppers' app (639tips.com/app).