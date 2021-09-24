Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate

Vaughn ran eastbound on Bowie Street. He was last seen wearing a dark blue “hospital scrub” style shirt and blue pants.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate worker who walked off from his assignment Friday morning in Marshall.

Roy Lee Vaughn Jr., 33, walked off from an assignment in the main jail at about 6:15 a.m., according to sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Jay Webb.

“While he was being escorted to the trash Dumpster, he fled from the area where the trash containers are washed,” Webb said.

