VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a 14-year-old runaway.

According to the VZCSO, on Tuesday, officials were called to a residence outside of Grand Saline in reference to a 14-year-old female runaway. The teen was identified as Willow Sirmans and officials were told she had possibly left her residence with a friends and had traveled to the Chandler/Brownsboro area.

The VZCSO says deputies immediately completed a missing persons/runaway Report and Sirmans was listed in Texas Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center as a runaway.

Van Zandt County deputies also enlisted assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office who checked residences in Henderson County in an attempt to locate Sirmans. Information obtained at the time of the report did not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert, the VZCSO said.

Later that evening, information related to the individuals that Sirmans was alleged to have left her residence with was obtained and all previous locations for those subjects were investigated with no results.

Additional leads were followed, where the VZCSO enlisted assistance from the HCSO, the Grand Saline Police Department, Van Zandt County Constable Pct. 1, Smith County Constables Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A report and intake was also completed with the National Institute for Missing and Exploited Children.

The VZCSO says other law enforcement agencies were made aware of the situation and offered their resources in an attempt to locate Sirmans.

According to authorities, information that has developed is being followed up on. Any new developments will be passed on to the family of Sirmans.

Family members tell CBS19, Sirmans stands 3' and weighs 75 pounds They believe the teen is with a man and could be headed to Louisiana, Florida or California.

"We understand citizens are concerned about the safety and welfare of Sirmans, however this agency cannot and will not discuss on-going investigations, especially those involving minors, with the public at large," the VZCSO said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sirmans is encouraged to contact the VZCSO at( 903) 567-4133