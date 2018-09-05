The Lufkin Police Department is investigating after 42-year-old Johnna Thompson was found dead in a car just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on 513 Gaslight Blvd.

Thompson was a dispatcher in Trinity County who recently was accused of stealing evidence.

According to police, officers were called out to the scene where they saw a Toyota parked in the back parking lot of East Texas Neurology

EMS officials that were already on the scene broke the driver side window to get inside the vehicle.

After opening the vehicle doors, the officers saw Thompson's dead body lying on its side in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers were told that Thompson's mother, Sandra Brown was the one who called authorities to the scene.

Thompson was identified and officers saw that Johnna showed no signs of life and rigor mortis had also set in.

Authorities then held the scene for CID to investigate, and a CID Detective eventually took over the scene.

An autopsy was requested and authorities pronounced the time of death to be 6:43 a.m.

Thompson's family asked a funeral home to pick up her body, and officers asked for a wrecker rotation.

The wrecker got to the scene, picked up the Toyota and took it to their location. Body camera video from one of the officers and pictures of the scene were placed into evidence.

